DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 02 November 2019, 12AM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79° E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 29,349 families or 146,745 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 149 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 4,127 families or 20,635 persons taking temporary shelter in twenty-seven (27) evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 1,370 families or 6,850 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).

III. Damaged Houses

There are 27,310 damaged houses; of which, 20,913 are totally damaged and 6,397 are partially damaged (see Table 4).

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱6,004,485.00 worth of assistance was provided by DSWD to the affected families (see Table 5).