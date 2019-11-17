DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on the Effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front Enhanced by Typhoon “QUIEL” as of 14 November 2019, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 05 November 2019, the Tropical Depression West Southwest of Iba, Zambales has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and was named “Quiel”. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm on the same day while moving eastward. “Quiel” and the Tail-End of a Cold Front brought moderate with occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon particularly in Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao. On 07 November 2019, “Quiel” has intensified into a Severe Tropical Storm (STS) while moving slowly eastward. It became a Typhoon on 08 November 2019 as it moved southwestward. It exited PAR on 09 November 2019 and the Tail-End of a Cold Front continues to affect Northern Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

34,265 families or 138,188 persons were affected by the effects of Tail-End of a Cold Front enhanced by Typhoon “Quiel” in 316 barangays in Regions I, II and CAR (see Table 1).