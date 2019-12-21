21 Dec 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on Effects of Surge of the Northeast Monsoon and Tail-End of a Cold Front as of 19 December 2019, 6PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 19 Dec 2019 View Original
Download PDF (891.68 KB)

Situation Overview

Issued on 04 December 2019, the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with occasional to frequent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora. Intermittent heavy rains are also expected over the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas that are highly to very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 126,450 families or 467,583 persons are affected in 661 barangays in Regions II and CAR (see Table 1).

