DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 17 June 2018, 6AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 5:00 AM today, “Ester” has accelerated and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Monsoon rains will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, and Bataan as Ester continues to enhance the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) over the weekend.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

3,547 families or 13,263 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 26 barangays in Regions III and CAR (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers

80 families or 290 persons are currently staying in 4 evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers

188 families or 776 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).

3. Damaged Houses

There were a total of 24 damaged houses; of which, 9 houses were totally damaged while 15 houses were partially damaged by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 4).

4. Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱85,203.88 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families/ persons; of which ₱76,853.88 came from the LGU and ₱8,350.00 from NGOs (see Table 5)