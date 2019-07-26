26 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #8 on the Effects of El Niño as of 18 July 2019, 6AM

Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Jul 2019
EL NIÑO ADVISORY

Weak El Niño condition that started since the last quarter of 2018 had persisted in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEEP). The warmer than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) have slightly weakened in June, but still within El Niño threshold. It is expected that this event will likely prevail until July to August 2019; however, the probability for it to continue through the later part of 2019, have decreased by 50-55%.

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 6

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 484,724 families or 2,369,519 persons were affected in 3,801 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga and CAR (see Table 1 and Annex I).

