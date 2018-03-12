12 Mar 2018

DSWD DROMIC Report #71 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 11 March 2018, 4PM

Published on 11 Mar 2018 View Original
SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Characterized by a general decline in unrest reflected by moderate seismicity and degassing, deflation of the edifice, and a decrease in eruptive activity at the summit crater, the Alert Level of the volcano has been downgraded to Level 3 on 06 March 2018.

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

23,784 families or 91,137 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1; details in annex A).

2. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

1,296 families or 5,017 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 8 evacuation centers (see Table 2; details in annex A).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

1,318 families or 5,099 persons are currently staying with their relatives / friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Legazpi City, and Malilipot, (see Table 3; details in annex A).

3. Cost of Assistance

₱446,955,779.22 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱90,275,296.72 came from DSWD, ₱56,178,596.86 came from LGUs, ₱79,018,531.21 came from NGOs, and ₱221,483,354.43 came from other humanitarian assistance providers including NGAs (see Table 4).

