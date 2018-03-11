DSWD DROMIC Report #70 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 10 March 2018, 4PM
SUMMARY
On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.
Characterized by a general decline in unrest reflected by moderate seismicity and degassing, deflation of the edifice, and a decrease in eruptive activity at the summit crater, the Alert Level of the volcano has been downgraded to Level 3 on 06 March 2018.
Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology)
1. Status of Affected Families / Persons
23,784 families or 91,137 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1; details in annex A).
2. Status of Displaced Families
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
5,255 families or 20,267 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 15 evacuation centers (see Table 2; details in annex A).
b. Outside Evacuation Centers
1,408 families or 5,336 persons are currently staying with their relatives / friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Legazpi City, and Malilipot, (see Table 3; details in annex A).
3. Cost of Assistance
₱446,905,779.22 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱90,275,296.72 came from DSWD, ₱56,128,596.86 came from LGUs, ₱79,018,531.21 came from NGOs, and ₱221,483,354.43 came from other humanitarian assistance providers including NGAs (see Table 4).