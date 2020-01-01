DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon “URSULA” as of 29 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

“PHANFONE” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 23 December 2019 and was named “Ursula” as the 21st Philippine tropical cyclone for 2019. On 24 December 2019, “Ursula” intensified into a typhoon as it moved toward Eastern Visayas; hence, also affecting Northeastern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Central Visayas, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas. On 28 December 2019, “Ursula” weakened into a Tropical Storm (TS) and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 452,966 families or 1,841,332 persons are affected in 2,253 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VIII and CARAGA (see Table 1).