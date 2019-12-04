DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 04 December 2019, 7PM

Situation Overview**

TISOY" SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AS IT MOVES WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OVER THE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA.

• All Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are now lifted. However, moderate to rough seas may still prevail over the western seaboard of Central Luzon and the southern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

• Moderate with occasional heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

• Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

• Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon due to rough sea conditions.

• Gusty conditions associated with the Northeast Monsoon may also be experienced in other areas of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas.

• "TISOY" is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between tonight and tomorrow morning and is expected to continuously weaken due to the Northeast Monsoon Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin