DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon “Rolly” as of 03 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 pm, 02 November 2020, TROPICAL STORM “ROLLY” MOVES WESTWARD TOWARDS THE WESTERN LIMITS OF THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.

On the forecast track, “ROLLY” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tomorrow morning. It is likely to remain as a tropical storm throughout the forecast period. However, there remains the possibility that "ROLLY" will weaken into a tropical depression over the West Philippine Sea due to unfavorable conditions.

At 10:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm "ROLLY" was estimated based on all available data at 365 km West of Iba, Zambales (15.2 °N, 116.6 °E ) Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 160,005 families or 645,007 persons were affected in 2,480 Barangays in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, VIII, and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 70,576 families or 269,507 persons taking temporary shelter in 2,671 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and V

b. Outside Evacuation Centers There are 7,643 families or 30,052 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III, CALABARZON, V and CAR