DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 15 September 2018, 10PM

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 48,660 families or 187,785 persons were affected in 1,130 barangays, 263 cities/municipalities, and 29 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 25,245 families or 95,607 persons are currently staying inside 981 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 2; Annex B for details).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 2,947 families or 11,530 persons staying with relatives or friends in Regions I, II, III, and CAR (see Table 3, Annex C for details).

III. Cost of Assistance

₱6,657,018.65 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families and individuals; of which, ₱6,489,622.65 came from DSWD, ₱165,446.00 from LGUs, and ₱1,950.00 from LGUs (see Table 4).