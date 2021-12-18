Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon “ODETTE” as of 18 December 2021, 6AM
I. Situation Overview
Issued at 5:00 AM, 18 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” maintains its strength and is now threatening the Kalayaan islands.
Location of Center (4:00 AM)
- The center of the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data at 240 km West Northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (10.9°N, 116.9°E)
Intensity:
- Maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 185 km/h, and central pressure of 960 hPa.
Heavy Rainfall:
Today: Heavy to torrential rains over Kalayaan Islands. Moderate to heavy rains over mainland Palawan, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Quezon.
Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
Severe Winds:
Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation.
Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #2 is in effect. This may result in generally light to moderate damage to structures and vegetation. • Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale) with higher gusts will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #1 is currently in effect during the passage of the typhoon. This may generally bring up to very light damage to structures and vegetation.
Track and Intensity Outlook
- While over the West Philippine sea, the typhoon is forecast to move west northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or afternoon. “ODETTE” is forecast to pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands today. A slight re-intensification may take place today as ODETTE” moves over the West Philippine Sea. However, the eventual exposure of the typhoon to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend beginning tomorrow.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin