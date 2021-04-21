Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 21 April 2021, 6AM
Attachments
Situation Overview
Issued at 05:00 AM, 21 April 2021, TYPHOON "BISING" MOVES NORTHNORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF MAINLAND CAGAYAN VALLEY
Hazards affecting land areas
Severe Winds:
Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 440 km from the center of the typhoon.
Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 90 km from the center of the typhoon.
In the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over the coastal and mountainous areas of Northern Luzon that are not under any Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal.
-
Hazards affecting coastal waters
Rough to high seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon (3.0 to 9.0 m). Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters.
Moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Central Luzon, the remaining eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas (1.2 to 3.0 m), and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao (1.5 to 3.0 m).
Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
The typhoon is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period. The typhoon will likely be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Saturday and tropical storm category by Sunday.
At 4:00 AM today, the center of the eye of Typhoon “Bising” was located based on all available data at 395 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, (17.2 ⁰N, 125.4 ⁰E).
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin
I. Status of Affected Families / Persons
A total of 59,098 families or 229,829 persons were affected in 944 barangays in Regions V, VIII and Caraga (see Table 1).
II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons
a. Inside Evacuation Centers
There are 3,848 families or 15,813 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 236 evacuation centers in Regions V and VIII (see Table 2).
b. Outside Evacuation Centers
There are 5,535 families or 21,648 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region V (see Table 3).