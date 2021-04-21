DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Typhoon “Bising” as of 21 April 2021, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 05:00 AM, 21 April 2021, TYPHOON "BISING" MOVES NORTHNORTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF MAINLAND CAGAYAN VALLEY

Hazards affecting land areas

Severe Winds: Tropical cyclone winds of at least strong breeze to near gale in strength extend outward up to 440 km from the center of the typhoon.

Destructive typhoon-force winds extend outward up to 90 km from the center of the typhoon.

In the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will also bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over the coastal and mountainous areas of Northern Luzon that are not under any Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal.

Hazards affecting coastal waters

Rough to high seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon (3.0 to 9.0 m). Sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Central Luzon, the remaining eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas (1.2 to 3.0 m), and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao (1.5 to 3.0 m).

Mariners of small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over these waters. Inexperienced mariners of these vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook:

