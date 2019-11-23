DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on the Tropical Storm “RAMON” as of 20 November 2019, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 12 November 2019, Low Pressure Area (LPA) east of Virac, Catanduanes has developed into Tropical Depression “RAMON”. It has intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) while moving north-northwestward. On 14 November 2019, TS “RAMON” has brought light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the eastern portions of Isabela and Cagayan. TS “RAMON” slightly weakens while remaining almost stationary.

Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 3,348 families or 12,131 persons were affected by the TS “RAMON” in 182 barangays in Regions I, II, V, and CAR (see Table 1).