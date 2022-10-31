DSWD DROMIC Report 7 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 29 October 2022, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued on 29 October 2022 at 5 AM, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM “PAENG” CROSSES THE SOUTHERN TIP OF CATANDUANES AND MAKES LANDFALL IN CAMARINES SUR

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● Through this morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Bicol Region, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of CALABARZON and Palawan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

● This morning through evening: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Camarines Provinces. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Ilocos Region and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region.

● Tonight through tomorrow morning: Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, and Batangas. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains likely over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Ilocos Region, Camarines Provinces, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

● Under these conditions, widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

Severe Winds:

● Winds of at most storm-force strength may occur within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted, while winds reaching reach gale-force strength are possible within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 2 is in effect. Areas under Wind Signal No.1 may experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) throughout the passage of the tropical cyclone.

● The surge of the Northeast Monsoon enhanced by PAENG will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portion of Apayao.

Coastal Inundation:

● There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause inundation or flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of mainland Bicol Region, Catanduanes, Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, the northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and the eastern portion of Batangas. For more information refer to Storm Surge Warning #4 issued at 2:00 AM today.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and Severe Tropical Storm PAENG, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas and the western seaboard of Mindanao. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #12 issued at 5:00 AM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● Severe Tropical Storm PAENG is forecast to continue moving west northwestward through Sunday across Luzon. On the forecast track, the center of PAENG will traverse the Bicol Peninsula until this noon before crossing the CALABARZON-Metro Manila-southern Central Luzon area this early afternoon through tomorrow early morning.

● Frictional effects associated with interaction with the Luzon landmass may result in weakening into a tropical storm within 24 hours, possibly earlier. However, PAENG may re-intensify into a severe tropical storm once it reaches the West Philippine Sea.

● Recent landfalls: Virac, Catanduanes (1:10 AM); Caramoan, Camarines Sur (1:40AM) The center of Severe Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data including those from Daet and Baler Doppler Weather Radars in the vicinity of Siruma, Camarines Sur (14.0 °N, 123.3 °E) moving West Northwestward at 30 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin