DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Tropical Depression “Agaton” as of 04 January 2018, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 01 January 2018, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) east southeast of Surigao City has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named "Agaton". Which heavily affected the Regions of MIMAROPA, Region VI, Region VII, Region VIII and CARAGA.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

11,549 families or 50,049 persons are affected in 211 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 1).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 3,076 families or 13,338 persons are currently staying inside 56 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 2).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 324 families or 1,424 persons are currently staying with relatives in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, and CARAGA (see Table 3).

Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱859,510.00 have been provided to the Affected Families—of which, ₱1,027,789.50 came from the DSWD while ₱139,083.00 came from the LGUs (see Table 5).