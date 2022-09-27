DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on Super Typhoon “Karding” as of 27 September 2022, 6AM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 26 September 2022 at 11 PM, Typhoon “KARDING” maintains its strength and is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Hazards Affecting Land Areas Heavy Rainfall:

● In the next 24 hours, occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today.

Severe Winds:

● Due to the Southwest Monsoon partly influenced by KARDING, occasional gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength are also possible until tomorrow evening over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

Hazards Affecting Coastal Waters

● In the next 24 hours, under the influence of KARDING and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 4.0 m) may prevail over the western seaboards of the country. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● Typhoon KARDING left the PAR region at 8:00 PM today. KARDING will continue moving its westward track towards Vietnam. This tropical cyclone will further intensify throughout the forecast period.

The center of the eye of Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data 585 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside PAR) (16.1°N, 114.9°E) moving Westward at 20 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin