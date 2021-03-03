DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on the Effects of Weather Disturbances in Eastern Visayas as of 02 March 2021, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 08 February 2021, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was last spotted at about 580km east of Davao City and lasted for more than 24 hours. Tail-end of a Frontal System continuously affects the Eastern Visayas with cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Due to prolonged periods of rainfall brought by these weather disturbances, flooding occurred in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Source: DSWD-FO VIII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 28,203 families or 136,727 persons were affected by the flooding incident in 116 barangays in Eastern Visayas

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 7,253 families or 35,520 persons took temporary shelter in eight (8) evacuation centers in Eastern Visayas

III. Damaged Houses

A total of 15 houses were partially damaged due to the effects of the weather disturbances

IV. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱3,637,088.70 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱3,421,319.70 from DSWD and ₱215,769.00 from LGUs