DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 4 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 224,355 families or 890,867 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 733 barangays in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,421 families or 5,370 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 103 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 26,978 families or 115,354 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III and CAR (see Table 3).