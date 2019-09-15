15 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 14 September 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 14 Sep 2019 View Original
On 14 June 2019, the onset of Southwest Monsoon was declared by PAGASA. The Southwest Monsoon brought heavy rains causing damages and flooding in some regions of the country which caused the displacement of families and individuals in the affected areas.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

42,934 families or 204,030 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 301 barangays in Regions I, III, VI, VII, X and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 3,701 families or 13,558 persons took temporary shelter in 94 evacuation centers in Regions I, III, VI and X (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

45 families or 165 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friends in Region I, III, X and CAR (see Table 3).

