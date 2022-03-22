Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on the Effects of LPA as of 21 March 2022, 6PM
Attachments
I. Situation Overview
Issued on 10 March 2022 at 4 AM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 465 km West of Zamboanga City or 255 km South Southwest of Puerto Princesa City (7.6°N, 117.9°E).
Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast
II. Status of Affected Areas and Population
There are 23,380 families or 99,843 persons affected in 75 barangays in Regions VIII, IX, X, XI and XII (see Table 1).