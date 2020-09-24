DSWD DROMIC Report #7 on the Armed Conflict in Pikit, North Cotabato as of 23 September 2020, 4PM

SUMMARY

On 09 May 2020, an armed conflict transpired between two (2) groups in Barangays Nunguan, Balatican, Kalakacan, and Balabac in Pikit, North Cotabato, which resulted to the displacement of thousands of families.

Source: DSWD-FO XII

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,770 families or 11,549 persons were affected by the armed conflict in 4 barangays in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 26 families or 96 persons currently taking shelter in 2 evacuation centers in Pikit, North Cotabato (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 312 families or 1,255 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends (see Table 3).