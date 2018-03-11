DSWD DROMIC Report #69 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 09 March 2018, 8PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Characterized by a general decline in unrest reflected by moderate seismicity and degassing, deflation of the edifice, and a decrease in eruptive activity at the summit crater, the Alert Level of the volcano has been downgraded to Level 3 on 06 March 2018.

Source: DOST-PHILVOCS (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

23,784 families or 91,137 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

8,908 families or 35,160 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 25 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

1,408 families or 5,336 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Legazpi City, Malilipot, City of Tabaco and Santo Domingo (see Table 3)

3. Cost of Assistance

₱444,179,306.22 worth of assistance has been provided to affected families; of which, ₱88,557,846.72 came from DSWD, ₱55,303,824.86 came from LGUs, ₱78,923,327.21 came from NGOs, and ₱221,394,307.43 came from other humanitarian assistance providers including NGAs (see Table 4).