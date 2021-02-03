DSWD DROMIC Report #67 on Typhoon “ULYSSES” as of 02 February 2021, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 08 November 2020, Tropical Depression “Ulysses” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and became a Tropical Storm on 10 November 2020 as it continued to move northwestward. On 11 November 2020, it further intensified into a Typhoon and the center of its eye made landfall in the vicinity of Patnanungan, Quezon. Typhoon “Ulysses” slightly weakened on 12 November 2020 as it moved westward over the West Philippine Sea. On 13 November 2020, Typhoon “Ulysses” re-intensified and exited PAR.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulleti

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,264,379 families or 5,195,374 persons were affected in 7,287 barangays in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 4,188 families or 16,277 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 121 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, II, CALABARZON, and V.

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 34 families or 103 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions II, V and CAR-