DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Typhoon “URSULA”as of 28 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

“URSULA” SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

"URSULA" exited the PAR at 9:50 AM today.

Tropical Storm "URSULA" is no longer directly affecting the country. However, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora this morning.

Other Hazards and Warning Information

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "URSULA" was estimated based on all available data at 595 km West of Subic, Zambales (OUTSIDE PAR) (14.5 °N, 114.8 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin