DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Typhoon “URSULA”as of 28 December 2019, 6PM
Situation Overview
“URSULA” SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AND IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).
"URSULA" exited the PAR at 9:50 AM today.
Tropical Storm "URSULA" is no longer directly affecting the country. However, the Tail-End of a Cold Front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora this morning.
Other Hazards and Warning Information
- Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to rough seas caused by the surge of the Northeast Monsoon.
At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "URSULA" was estimated based on all available data at 595 km West of Subic, Zambales (OUTSIDE PAR) (14.5 °N, 114.8 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin