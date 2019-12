Situation Overview

At 3:00 PM, 3 December 2019, the eye of Typhoon "TISOY" {KAMMURI} was located based on all available data in the coastal waters of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro (13.2 °N 120.5 °E) with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 200 km/h. It is moving West at 25 km/h. Northeast Monsoon affecting Luzon.