DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Typhoon ODETTE as of 17 December 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 2:00 PM, 17 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” maintains its strength as it approaches Palawan.

Location of Center (1:00 PM)

Maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 215 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

The center of the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data at 130 km Southwest of Cuyo, Palawan or 155 km East Northeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (10.1°N, 120.1°E). Intensity:

Heavy Rainfall:

Today: Heavy to torrential rains over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, the rest of CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Lanao del Norte,

Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas.

Tomorrow: Heavy to torrential rains over Kalayaan Islands. Moderate to heavy rains over Catanduanes, Camarines Provinces, Quezon, and Aurora. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, Rizal, Bulacan, mainland Palawan including Calamian Islands, and the rest of Bicol Region.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall Severe Winds:

Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced within any of the areas where TCWS #3 is in effect. This may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation

Damaging winds reaching gale- to storm-force strength will be experienced within any I. Situation Overview Issued at 2:00 PM, 17 December 2021, Typhoon “ODETTE” maintains its strength as it approaches Palawan.

Location of Center (1:00 PM)

The center of the eye of Typhoon “ODETTE” was located based on all available data at 130 km Southwest of Cuyo,

Palawan or 155 km East Northeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (10.1°N, 120.1°E).

Intensity: