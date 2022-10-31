DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Tropical Storm “Paeng” as of 28 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 28 October 2022 at 5 PM, “PAENG” slightly intensifies as it moves West Northwestward towards Northern Samar-Sorsogon-Albay area.

Hazards affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● This afternoon through tomorrow early morning: Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely over Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Quezon, MIMAROPA, Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, the rest of CALABARZON, and the rest of Mindanao.

● Tomorrow early morning through Sunday morning: Heavy to torrential rains likely over Aurora, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and the rest of Central Luzon and Bicol Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

● Heavy rain areas may be updated in the succeeding bulletins should there be significant shifts in the track and intensity forecast of PAENG.

Severe Winds:

Coastal Inundation:

● There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Bicol Region, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the eastern portion of Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Northern Samar, and the eastern portion of Eastern Samar. For more information refer to Storm Surge Watch #2 issued at 2:00 PM today.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters

● Under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and PAENG, a marine gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #11 issued at 5:00 PM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● Tropical Storm PAENG is forecast to continue moving west northwestward through Sunday. On the forecast track the center of PAENG may make landfall or pass close to Northern Samar tonight. Afterwards, this tropical cyclone will traverse the Bicol Region this late evening through tomorrow morning. Between tomorrow afternoon and evening, the center of PAENG may make another landfall over the east coast of Quezon (including Polillo Islands). Considering the southward shift in the forecast track, the landfall scenario may change in the succeeding bulletins.

● PAENG is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category within 12 hours.

The center of Tropical Storm “PAENG” was estimated based on all available data including those from Guiuan Doppler Weather Radar at 180 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.4°N, 126.3 °E) moving West Northwestward at 25 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin