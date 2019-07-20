20 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Tropical Storm “FALCON” as of 18 July 2019, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Situation Overview

On 15 July 2019, the Low Pressure Area east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Falcon”. It has generally moved northwestward. Tropical Storm "Falcon" is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,978 families or 14,561 persons were affected by the effects of Tropical Storm “Falcon” in 30 Barangays in Region I, Region II, Region VI and CAR (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

A total of 69 families or 305 persons took temporary shelter in 10 evacuation centers in Region II while 39 families or 290 persons are currently staying inside 6 evacuation centers in Region VI and CAR. (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

A total of 125 families or 452 persons are temporarily staying with their friends and/or relatives (see Table 3).

