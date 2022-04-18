DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Tropical Storm AGATON as of 13 April 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 04 April 2022 at 4AM, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.0°N, 134.6°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao. Shear Line affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Issued on 07 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 180 km East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur (8.9°N, 127.9°E).

Issued on 08 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 185 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.5°N, 127.0°E).

Issued on 09 April 2022 at 4 PM, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) East of Eastern Samar developed into Tropical Depression “Agaton”.

Issued at 11:00 AM, 13 APRIL 2022 At 10 AM today, the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) (formerly "AGATON") has dissipated. However, scattered rainshowers will prevail over Quezon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Visayas.

HAZARDS AFFECTING COASTAL WATERS

In the next 24 hours, swells from Typhoon "MALAKAS" will bring rough seas (2.8 to 3.7m) over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. these conditions may be risky for most seacrafts. mariners of small seacrafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 2 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 205,903 families or 842,709 persons affected in 968 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga and BARMM (see Table 1).