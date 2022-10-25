DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Tropical Depression “Obet” as of 24 October 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 19 October 2022, the Low-Pressure Area over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon was developed into a Tropical Depression “Obet”. On the same day, it decelerated while moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea. On 20 October 2022, TD “Obet” continued to move westward while maintaining its strength as it threatened Batanes on 21 October 2022. “Obet” exited the PAR while moving slowly Westward on 22 October 2022.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Tropical Cyclone Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 7,327 families or 24,245 persons are affected in 74 Barangays in Regions I, II, and CAR (see Table 1).