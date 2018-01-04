DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Tropical Depression “Agaton” (BOLAVEN) as of 04 January 2018, 2AM

Situation Overview

On 01 January 2018, the monitored Low Pressure Area (LPA) east southeast of Surigao City has developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Agaton” (international name: Bolaven). It exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on 03 January 2018.

Status of Affected Families / Persons

7,989 families or 33,084 persons are affected in 189 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, X, and CARAGA (see Table 1; details in Annex A).

Status of IDPs Inside Evacuation Centers

A total of 2,171 families or 8,926 persons are currently staying inside 55 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VII, VIII, and X (see Table 2; details in Annex B).

Status of IDPs Outside Evacuation Centers

A total of 332 families or 1,437 persons are currently staying with relatives and friends in Regions VI, VII, and CARAGA (see Table 3).

Damaged Houses

There is a total of 4 partially damaged houses in Region CARAGA (see Table 4).

Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱1,072,110.00 have been provided to the affected families—of which, ₱933,027.00 came from the DSWD while ₱139,083.00 came from the LGUs (see Table 5).