DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Super Typhoon “Karding” as of 26 September 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 26 September 2022 at 5PM, Typhoon “KARDING” slightly intensifies while moving over the West Philippine Sea.

Hazards Affecting Land Areas

Heavy Rainfall:

● In the next 24 hours, occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today and the Weather Advisory #4 issued at 11:00 AM today.

Severe Winds:

● Areas under Wind Signal No. 1 are hereby lifted.

Hazards Affecting Coastal Waters

● In the next 24 hours, under the influence of KARDING and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 4.0 m) may prevail over the western seaboards of the country. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary pmeasures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

Track and Intensity Outlook

● KARDING will continue moving its westward track towards Vietnam. On the track forecast, it will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight. This tropical cyclone is forecast to further intensify throughout the forecast period.

The center of the eye of Typhoon KARDING was estimated based on all available data at 425 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (15.9 °N, 116.4 °E) moving Westward at 30 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.