DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA as of 24 August 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM, 24 August 2022, “FLORITA” SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING WEST NORTHWESTWARD TOWARDS SOUTHERN CHINA.

Heavy Rainfall:

In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon may continue to bring rains over the western sections of Luzon. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast and Weather Advisory #6 issued at 4:00 AM and 11:00 AM today, respectively.

Severe Winds:

Despite the lifting of wind signals, gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale-force strength may still be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over MIMAROPA, Cavite, Quezon, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Aurora, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:

Under the influence of Severe Tropical Storm “FLORITA” and the prevailing Southwest Monsoon, a Gale Warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #5 issued at 5:00 AM today.

Track and Intensity Outlook:

Severe Tropical Storm FLORITA is forecast to move generally west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea towards the southern portion of China, where it is expected to make landfall tomorrow morning or early afternoon. It is also is forecast to re-intensify and reach typhoon category tonight.

The center of Severe Tropical Storm “FLORITA” was estimated based on all available data at 490 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (OUTSIDE PAR) (19.1 °N, 116.8 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 10,648 families or 42,300 persons are affected in 337 barangays in Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, NCR, and CAR (see Table 1).