DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Mw 5.9 Earthquake Incident in Kadingilan, Bukidnon as of 29 November 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 18 November 2019 at 09:22 PM, a 5.9 moment magnitude (Mw) earthquake jolted the municipality of Kadingilan, Bukidnon (07.66°N, 124.89°E - 008 km N 24°W) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 5 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Bukidnon.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 1,114 families or 5,039 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 19 barangays in Region X (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

A total of 227 families or 744 persons took temporary shelter in two (2) evacuation centers in Bukidnon (see Table 2).