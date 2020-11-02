DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Heavy Rainfall due to Frontal System as of 30 October 2020, 6PM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Issued on 25 October 2020 at 5 PM, PAGASA forecasted that the tail-end of a frontal system will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. These two weather systems will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Visayas. Flooding (including flashfloods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahars) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. Source: PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 8,275 families or 31,803 persons were affected by the heavy rainfall due to Frontal System in 98 barangays in Regions I, II and CAR

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Centers There are 28 families or 124 persons taking temporary shelter in six (6) evacuation centers in Regions II and CAR

b. Outside Evacuation Centers A total of four (4) families or 20 persons have temporarily stayed with their relatives and/or friends in CAR

III. Damaged Houses

A total of two (2) houses were totally damaged by the heavy rainfall due to Frontal System