DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by Typhoon “Fabian” as of 27 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 27 July 2021 at 11 AM: In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Occidental Mindoro. Moreover, occasional gusty winds will be experienced over these areas especially in the coastal and upland localities. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 22

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 146,636 families or 570,244 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 755 barangays in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1)

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 5,984 families or 20,719 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 248 evacuation centers in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 5,386 families or 21,392 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 11,370 families or 42,111 persons displaced in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 4).