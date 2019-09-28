DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD “MARILYN” as of 23 September 2019, 3PM

Situation Overview

Southwest Monsoon continued to bring light to moderate rains across the country as it has enhanced by Tropical Depression “Marilyn” which was formed on 12 September 2019. Though TD “Marilyn” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 15 September 2019, the Southwest Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that may cause possible flashfloods or landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 3,079 families or 15,206 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by TD “Marilyn” in 32 barangays in Regions IX, XI and XII (see Table 1).