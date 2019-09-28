28 Sep 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon Enhanced by TD “MARILYN” as of 23 September 2019, 3PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (814.23 KB)

Situation Overview

Southwest Monsoon continued to bring light to moderate rains across the country as it has enhanced by Tropical Depression “Marilyn” which was formed on 12 September 2019. Though TD “Marilyn” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 15 September 2019, the Southwest Monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that may cause possible flashfloods or landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

Source: DOST-PAGASA

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 3,079 families or 15,206 persons were affected by the effects of Southwest Monsoon enhanced by TD “Marilyn” in 32 barangays in Regions IX, XI and XII (see Table 1).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.