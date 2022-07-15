DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) as of 14 July 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 07 July 2022, the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) experienced cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the prevailing Southwest Monsoon that caused flashfloods and landslides during severe thunderstorms resulting in the displacement of families and individuals in the area.

Source: PAGASA Weather Bulletin and DSWD Field Office (FO) CAR

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,054 families or 3,166 persons are affected in 10 barangays in CAR (see Table 1).