DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 3 August 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 31 July 2021 at 11 AM: The effect of the Southwest Monsoon has weakened that will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, and Bataan.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 30 Final

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 222,746 families or 884,996 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 708 barangays in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,637 families or 6,236 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 112 evacuation centers in Regions NCR, III, MIMAROPA and CAR (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 27,113 families or 115,959 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions III and CAR (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 28,740 families or 122,165 persons displaced in Regions NCR, III and CAR (see Table 4).