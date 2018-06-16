DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 16 June 2018, 8AM

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 10:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Depression “Ester” was estimated based on all available data at 595 km North Northeast of Basco, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (25.1°N, 124.8°E). Southwest Monsoon affecting Luzon.

Source: PAGASA Weather Forecast

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

329 families or 1,287 persons in Regions III and CAR are affected by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

Inside Evacuation Centers

123 families or 424 persons are currently staying in seven (7) active evacuation centers in Pampanga and Zambales (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers

188 families or 776 persons are currently staying with relatives or friends (see Table 3).

3. Damaged Houses

8 houses were totally damaged while 13 houses were partially damaged by the Southwest Monsoon (see Table 4).

4. Cost of Assistance

A total of ₱85,203.88 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families/ persons; of which ₱76,853.88 came from the LGU and ₱8,350.00 from NGOs (see Table 5).