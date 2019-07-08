08 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Effects of El Niño as of 04 July 2019, 4PM

from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Jul 2019
EL NIÑO ADVISORY

El Niño conditions continue in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific (CEEP). Since the last quarter of 2018, warmer than normal sea surface temperature anomaly (SSTA) of at least 0.5°C was observed. Majority of climate models predict that weak El Niño conditions will likely continue until June-July-August 2019 season (>60% probability).

Source: DOST-PAGASA El Niño Advisory No. 5

SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 484,326 families or 2,352,529 persons were affected in 3,257 barangays in Regions I, V, VI, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga and CAR (see Table 1 and Annex I).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

There are 1,081 families or 5,405 persons are currently staying with their relatives and/or friend (see Table 2).

III. Assistance Provided

A total of ₱10,893,713.70 worth of assistance was provided to the affected families; of which, ₱9,927,463.70 from DSWD and ₱966,250.00 from LGUs (see Table 2).

