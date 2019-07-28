DSWD DROMIC Report #6 on the Earthquake Incident in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur as of 23 July 2019, 12NN

Situation Overview

On 13 July 2019 at 4:42 AM, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Carrascal, Surigao del Sur (09.32°N, 125.99°E - 007 km S 37°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 4km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of Surigao del Sur and in some parts of the region.

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 2,215 families or 10,473 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 41 barangays in Surigao del Sur (see Table 1).

II. Damaged Houses

2,215 houses were damaged by the earthquake incident; of which, 53 houses were totally damaged and 2,162 houses were partially damaged (see Table 2)