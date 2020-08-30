Philippines

DSWD DROMIC Report #58 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 28 August 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and Davao Region.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 72,578 families or 355,983 persons in 379 barangays in Regions XI and XII were affected by the earthquake incident (see Table 1).

