SUMMARY

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 730,871 families or 3,030,166 persons were affected in 5,928 barangays, 488 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in Regions NCR, I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR (see Table 1; Annex A for details).

Sources: LGUs through the C/MSWD and C/MDRRMO