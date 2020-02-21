DSWD DROMIC Report #54 on the Taal Volcano Eruption as of 21 February 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 5:30 PM, 12 January 2020, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised alert level 4 over Taal Volcano, indicating that hazardous eruption is possible within hours to days. In its 8:00 AM, 14 February 2020 advisory, the agency has lowered the alert status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest), recommending that entry into Taal Volcano Island 0028TVI), Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone must be strictly prohibited.

Source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS)

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 151,929 families or 586,399 persons were affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Region CALABARZON (see Table 1).