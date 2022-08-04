DSWD DROMIC Report #52 on Tropical Storm AGATON as of 03 August 2022, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

On 04 April 2022, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar (11.0°N, 134.6°E). It was embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao. On 09 April 2022 at 4 PM, the LPA which was at the East of Eastern Samar developed into Tropical Depression “Agaton”. On 10 April 2022, “Agaton” intensified into a Tropical Storm as it moved West Northwestward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. On 11 April 2022, “Agaton” weakened into a Tropical Depression while over the San Pablo Bay. On 12 April, 2022, the threat of heavy rainfall continued as “Agaton” further weakened into an LPA. On 13 April 2022, the LPA (formerly "Agaton") dissipated.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

There are 666,339 families or 2,574,761 persons affected in 2,719 barangays in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, Caraga, and BARMM (see Table 1).