DSWD DROMIC Report #52 on the Mayon Phreatomagmatic Eruption as of 20 February 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 13 January 2018 at 4:21 PM, Mayon Volcano generated a phreatic eruption (steam-driven) that propelled a grayish steam and ash plume approximately 2500 m high that was drifted to the southwest. Based on seismic records the activity lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Since 1:00PM of January 22, 2018 to present, alert status is raised to level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) by DOST-PHIVOLCS, due to the volcano’s phreatomagmatic eruption (increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosion).

Status of Affected Families / Persons 23,426 families or 89,880 persons in 61 barangays in Albay are affected by the phreatomagmatic eruption of Mount Mayon (see Table 1).

Status of Displaced Families

Inside Evacuation Centers

16,299 families or 62,022 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 57 evacuation centers (see Table 2).

Outside Evacuation Centers

1,359 families or 5,495 persons are currently staying with relatives/friends in Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan, Malilipot, and Santo Domingo (see Table 3).