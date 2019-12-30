DSWD DROMIC Report #51 on the Ms 6.6 Earthquake Incident in Tulunan, North Cotabato as of 29 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

On 29 October 2019 at 09:04 AM, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted the municipality of Tulunan, North Cotabato (06.81°N, 125.03°E - 022 km S 79°E) with a tectonic origin and a depth of focus of 7 km. The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring municipalities of North Cotabato and Davao Region.

Source: DOST-PHIVOLCS Earthquake Bulletin

I. Status of Affected Families / Persons

A total of 71,969 families or 352,938 persons were affected by the earthquake incident in 379 barangays in Regions XI and XII (see Table 1).

II. Status of Displaced Families / Persons

a. Inside Evacuation Center

There are 9,461 families or 43,334 persons taking temporary shelter in 71 evacuation centers in Regions XI and XII (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Center

There are 24,318 families or 117,379 persons currently staying with their relatives and/or friends, or in open spaces (see Table 3).