DSWD DROMIC Report #5 on Typhoon "TISOY" as of 03 December 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

TYPHOON "TISOY" CONTINUES TO WEAKEN AND IS NOW OFF THE COAST OF OCCIDENTAL MINDORO.

Heavy rainfall outlook: between late afternoon today and tomorrow morning: Frequent to continuous heavy (isolated intense rains) over Quezon and Rizal. Occasional to frequent heavy rains over Mindoro Provinces, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, rest of CALABARZON, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Marinduque, and Romblon. Intermittent heavy rains over Calamian Islands.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Forecast storm surge: up to 3 meters over several coastal areas in Marinduque, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Cavite, and Batangas. For more information, refer to Storm Surge Warning #9 issued at 2PM today.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over Masbate including Ticao Island, Benguet, La Union, Albay,

Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Capiz, Iloilo, southern Isabela and the rest of Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya,

Aklan, Samar, Northern Samar and Antique are now lifted.

Sea travel is risky, especially for small seacrafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Visayas, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to rough sea conditions.